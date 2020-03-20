Why The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Stock is Up Almost 15.6% Today

What just happened? The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock value has climbed by nearly 15.6% or (2.79 points) to $20.68 from its previous close of $17.89. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 321758 contracts so far this session. PLCE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 837.01 thousand shares, but with a 14.36 million float and a -47.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PLCE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $65.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 218.62% from where the PLCE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-17.25 over a week and tumble down $-48.92 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $116.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $9.25 stood for a -82.3% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.07 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Children’s Place, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.51. This figure suggests that PLCE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PLCE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.23% at this stage. This figure means that PLCE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) would settle between $20.8/share to $23.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.81 mark, then the market for The Children’s Place, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -10.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of PLCE but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 18. The price target has been raised from $80 to $40. DA Davidson analysts have lowered their rating of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 17. Analysts at Odeon, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 24.

PLCE equity has an average rating of 2.56, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PLCE stock price is currently trading at 2.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. The Children’s Place, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.