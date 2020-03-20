Why PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) Shares Are Crashing -10.6 Percent Today

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $107.52, the shares have already lost -12.75 points (-10.6% lower) from its previous close of $120.27. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 101134 contracts so far this session. PSB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 119.88 thousand shares, but with a 20.02 million float and a -7.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PSB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $167.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 55.63% from where the PSB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-32.82 over a week and tumble down $-57.62 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $192.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/22/19. The recent low of $107 stood for a -44.04% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PS Business Parks, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.07. This figure suggests that PSB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PSB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.33% at this stage. This figure means that PSB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) would settle between $128.94/share to $137.62/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $110.93 mark, then the market for PS Business Parks, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $101.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -10.93. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of PSB from Sector Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on December 17. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) stock from Market Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 10. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 23.

PSB equity has an average rating of 3.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PSB stock price is currently trading at 31.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 36 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 86.6. PS Business Parks, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.