Why Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) shares are suddenly exploding 12.31% today

What just happened? Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) stock value has climbed by nearly 12.31% or (0.8 points) to $7.3 from its previous close of $6.5. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 723063 contracts so far this session. STAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.76 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -1.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.68 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 101.1% from where the STAY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.25 over a week and tumble down $-5.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.76, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $5.35 stood for a -61.09% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Extended Stay America, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.58. This figure suggests that STAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.52% at this stage. This figure means that STAY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) would settle between $6.77/share to $7.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.97 mark, then the market for Extended Stay America, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.53. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered their recommendation on shares of STAY from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on January 03. Nomura analysts have lowered their rating of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 22. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 06.

STAY equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STAY stock price is currently trading at 7.8X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.6. Extended Stay America, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.3.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1% to hit $278330, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.1% from $1.22 billion to a noteworthy $1.22 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Extended Stay America, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -25% to hit $0.12 per share. For the fiscal year, STAY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -14.7% to hit $0.81 per share.