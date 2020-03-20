Why Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Stock Price Advanced Up To 11.46% Today

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $8.07, the shares have already added 0.83 points (11.46% higher) from its previous close of $7.24. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 103657 contracts so far this session. CNCE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 202 thousand shares, but with a 24.79 million float and a -7.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CNCE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 165.55% from where the CNCE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.57 over a week and tumble down $-3.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $5.36 stood for a -54.74% since 01/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.6. This figure suggests that CNCE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CNCE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.97% at this stage. This figure means that CNCE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) would settle between $8.13/share to $9.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.14 mark, then the market for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of CNCE but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 03. The price target has been raised from $29 to $25. SunTrust, analysts launched coverage of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 24. Analysts at Janney released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 13.

CNCE equity has an average rating of 42.002e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 147 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 111 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 36 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 262 analysts rated Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -99% to hit $10 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -97.2% from $1.08 million to a noteworthy $30 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 15.1% to hit $-0.79 per share. For the fiscal year, CNCE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.7% to hit $-3.51 per share.