Why China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shares Are Rising 12.27 Percent Today

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $35.14, the shares have already added 3.84 points (12.27% higher) from its previous close of $31.3. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 997700 contracts so far this session. CHL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.59 million shares, but with a 1.12 billion float and a -7.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CHL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.05% from where the CHL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.72 over a week and tumble down $-7.33 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $54.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $30.12 stood for a -37.07% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.65 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for China Mobile Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 41.47. This figure suggests that CHL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CHL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.29% at this stage. This figure means that CHL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that China Mobile Limited (CHL) would settle between $32.03/share to $32.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.35 mark, then the market for China Mobile Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.53. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Daiwa Securities raised their recommendation on shares of CHL from Outperform to Buy in their opinion released on October 01. Bernstein analysts bumped their rating on China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 15. Analysts at Mizuho released an upgrade from Underperform to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 08.

CHL equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CHL stock price is currently trading at 8.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.9. China Mobile Limited current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.