What’s wrong with Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -6.35 points, trading at $61.55 levels, and is down -9.35% from its previous close of $67.9. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 105024 contracts so far this session. IRET shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 161.92 thousand shares, but with a 13.12 million float and a 2.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IRET stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $82.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 33.44% from where the IRET share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-9.04 over a week and tumble down $-14.83 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $85.24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $56.37 stood for a -27.79% since 06/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Investors Real Estate Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 37.03. This figure suggests that IRET stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IRET readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.59% at this stage. This figure means that IRET share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) would settle between $70.24/share to $72.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $65.7 mark, then the market for Investors Real Estate Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $63.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered their recommendation on shares of IRET from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 17. DA Davidson analysts have lowered their rating of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 16. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 12.

IRET equity has an average rating of 1.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IRET stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.3. Investors Real Estate Trust current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.

Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.6% to hit $45.35 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0% from $185750 to a noteworthy $185730. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Investors Real Estate Trust is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.7% to hit $-0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, IRET’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -130.8% to hit $-1.85 per share.