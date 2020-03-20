The real reason why Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) sank -35.4% today

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -35.4% or (-0.8 points) to $1.46 from its previous close of $2.26. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 111106 contracts so far this session. BBGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 39.5 million shares, but with a 8 million float and a -9.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BBGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 208.22% from where the BBGI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.8 over a week and tumble down $-2.18 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/02/20. The recent low of $1.68 stood for a -64.82% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.36. This figure suggests that BBGI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BBGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.26% at this stage. This figure means that BBGI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) would settle between $2.38/share to $2.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.09 mark, then the market for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Guggenheim, assumed coverage of BBGI assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on August 29. Deutsche Securities analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 15. The target price has been raised from $8 to $10.

BBGI equity has an average rating of 42.002e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 142 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 111 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 31 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 212 analysts rated Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BBGI stock price is currently trading at 4.86X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.7. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.6% to hit $58.51 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.2% from $261550 to a noteworthy $272500. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -140% to hit $-0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, BBGI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 8.3% to hit $0.52 per share.