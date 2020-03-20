Stock Movers: Why 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) Stock Is Jumping About 17.38 Percent Today

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 17.38% or (2.87 points) to $19.38 from its previous close of $16.51. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 961501 contracts so far this session. ONEM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.47 million shares, but with a 76.12 million float and a -13.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ONEM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.74% from where the ONEM share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for 1Life Healthcare, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 0. This figure suggests that ONEM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ONEM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.91% at this stage. This figure means that ONEM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) would settle between $18.29/share to $20.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.87 mark, then the market for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair, assumed coverage of ONEM assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 25. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 25. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 25.

ONEM equity has an average rating of –, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.