Here’s Why G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Stock Rose 13.67% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), which rose 1.04 points or 13.67% to trade at $8.65 as last check. The stock closed last session at $7.61 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 670519 contracts so far this session. GIII shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 722.46 thousand shares, but with a 43.62 million float and a -42.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GIII stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 281.5% from where the GIII share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.62 over a week and tumble down $-17.12 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/29/19. The recent low of $2.96 stood for a -80.33% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 29.15. This figure suggests that GIII stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GIII readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.44% at this stage. This figure means that GIII share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) would settle between $8.59/share to $9.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.76 mark, then the market for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of GIII but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 20. The price target has been raised from $28 to $10. Wells Fargo analysts bumped their rating on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock from Equal Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 02. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on December 05, they lifted price target for these shares to $28 from $23.

GIII equity has an average rating of 42.272e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1511 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 141 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1370 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 272 analysts rated G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GIII stock price is currently trading at 2.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.