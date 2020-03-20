HEICO Corporation (HEI) Got Lifted 10.49% Today. Here’s Why

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $73.36, the shares have already added 6.97 points (10.49% higher) from its previous close of $66.39. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 488081 contracts so far this session. HEI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 776.5 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -18.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HEI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $130.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 77.82% from where the HEI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.91 over a week and tumble down $-51.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $147.93, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/28/19. The recent low of $52.01 stood for a -50.41% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for HEICO Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 32.45. This figure suggests that HEI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HEI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.57% at this stage. This figure means that HEI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that HEICO Corporation (HEI) would settle between $70.12/share to $73.86/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $60.23 mark, then the market for HEICO Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $54.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.55. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of HEI from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on February 28. The Benchmark Company, analysts launched coverage of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 16. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 03.

HEI equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HEI stock price is currently trading at 23.34X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.3. HEICO Corporation current P/B ratio of 5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.