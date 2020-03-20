Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Stock Was Down -12.03 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.11 points, trading at $0.79 levels, and is down -12.03% from its previous close of $0.9. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 100582 contracts so far this session. GTIM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 54.31 million shares, but with a 9.57 million float and a -5.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GTIM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 532.91% from where the GTIM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.25 over a week and tumble down $-0.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/22/19. The recent low of $0.62 stood for a -70.96% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Good Times Restaurants Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.31. This figure suggests that GTIM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GTIM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.15% at this stage. This figure means that GTIM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) would settle between $1.1/share to $1.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.75 mark, then the market for Good Times Restaurants Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of GTIM assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on June 22. Craig Hallum analysts bumped their rating on Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 08. Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 14.

Moving on, GTIM stock price is currently trading at 44.9X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.