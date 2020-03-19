Why Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) Is Up A Whooping 45.37% Today

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 45.37% or (2.54 points) to $8.15 from its previous close of $5.61. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 143831 contracts so far this session. DKL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 76.3 million shares, but with a 9.22 million float and a -49.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DKL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 283.44% from where the DKL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Delek Logistics Partners, LP, the two-week RSI stands at 22.11. This figure suggests that DKL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DKL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.34% at this stage. This figure means that DKL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) would settle between $6.5/share to $7.38/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.12 mark, then the market for Delek Logistics Partners, LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.62 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of DKL from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 07. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) stock with a Underperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 01.

DKL equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DKL stock price is currently trading at 1.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.9. Delek Logistics Partners, LP current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.9.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -20.1% to hit $134830, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.7% from $583990 to a noteworthy $556270. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Delek Logistics Partners, LP is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 35.3% to hit $0.69 per share. For the fiscal year, DKL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 22.6% to hit $3.2 per share.