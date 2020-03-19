Why B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $12.94, the shares have already lost -2.71 points (-17.32% lower) from its previous close of $15.65. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 98935 contracts so far this session. RILY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 69.57 million shares, but with a 16.13 million float and a -22.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RILY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -88.41% from where the RILY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for B. Riley Financial, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 26.41. This figure suggests that RILY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RILY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.44% at this stage. This figure means that RILY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) would settle between $18.09/share to $20.52/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.5 mark, then the market for B. Riley Financial, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.48. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Moving on, RILY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.1. B. Riley Financial, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.