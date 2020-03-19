Why AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stock Tumbled -18.26% in Trade Today?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $67.02, the shares have already lost -14.97 points (-18.26% lower) from its previous close of $81.99. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 662149 contracts so far this session. AMN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 399.76 thousand shares, but with a 46.44 million float and a 19.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $80.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.93% from where the AMN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.64 over a week and tumble down $-6.11 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $89.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/19/20. The recent low of $45.04 stood for a -18.27% since 03/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.15. This figure suggests that AMN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.59% at this stage. This figure means that AMN share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) would settle between $84.5/share to $87.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $76.98 mark, then the market for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $71.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti lowered their recommendation on shares of AMN from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 19. CFRA analysts bumped their rating on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) stock from Buy to Strong Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 14. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $78 from $73.

AMN equity has an average rating of 1.78, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMN stock price is currently trading at 22.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 34.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.5. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.2.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13% to hit $601920, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.9% from $2.22 billion to a noteworthy $2.47 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 1.3% to hit $0.76 per share. For the fiscal year, AMN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.7% to hit $3.33 per share.