The News That Sent MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Soar As Much As 13.17% Today

Big changes are happening at MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.17% or (13.92 points) to $119.65 from its previous close of $105.73. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 847380 contracts so far this session. MDB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.28 million shares, but with a 47.25 million float and a -14.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MDB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $165.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 38.22% from where the MDB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.28 over a week and tumble down $-62.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $184.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/06/19. The recent low of $93.81 stood for a -35.25% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MongoDB, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.56. This figure suggests that MDB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MDB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.36% at this stage. This figure means that MDB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) would settle between $122.19/share to $138.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $92.64 mark, then the market for MongoDB, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $79.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted target price for shares of MDB but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 18. The price target has been raised from $190 to $150. Argus, analysts launched coverage of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 29.

Moving on, MDB stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.3. MongoDB, Inc. current P/B ratio of 73.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 8.5.