Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Why Its Shares Are Up 21.4 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) stock? Its price is jumping 5.15 points, trading at $29.21 levels, and is up 21.4% from its previous close of $24.06. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 896857 contracts so far this session. TPX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.15 million shares, but with a 53 million float and a -59.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TPX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $103.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 252.96% from where the TPX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-22.19 over a week and tumble down $-63.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $100.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $22 stood for a -70.9% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tempur Sealy International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 21.35. This figure suggests that TPX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TPX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.63% at this stage. This figure means that TPX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) would settle between $28.56/share to $33.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.87 mark, then the market for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -17.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital raised their recommendation on shares of TPX from Sell to Hold in their opinion released on June 24. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 15. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 28.

Moving on, TPX stock price is currently trading at 3.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.6. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 21.9% to hit $842240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.7% from $3.11 billion to a noteworthy $3.63 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 66.7% to hit $0.9 per share. For the fiscal year, TPX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 38.2% to hit $5.54 per share.