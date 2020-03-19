Should You Buy ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)’s Stock Price That’s Exploding 8.57% Today?

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.28, the shares have already added 0.18 points (8.57% higher) from its previous close of $2.1. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 139561 contracts so far this session. ZAGG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 604.98 thousand shares, but with a 26.97 million float and a -60.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ZAGG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 174.12% from where the ZAGG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.22 over a week and tumble down $-6.37 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.69, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/20/19. The recent low of $2.06 stood for a -76.9% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.42 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ZAGG Inc, the two-week RSI stands at 24.5. This figure suggests that ZAGG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ZAGG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.79% at this stage. This figure means that ZAGG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) would settle between $2.43/share to $2.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.92 mark, then the market for ZAGG Inc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered their recommendation on shares of ZAGG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 12. B. Riley FBR analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 07. The target price has been raised from $17 to $15. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, Inc. lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 08.

Moving on, ZAGG stock price is currently trading at 3.5X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.5. ZAGG Inc current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.7.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 19.1% to hit $92.65 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.2% from $521920 to a noteworthy $522840. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ZAGG Inc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 36% to hit $-0.32 per share. For the fiscal year, ZAGG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.1% to hit $0.47 per share.