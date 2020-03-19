Looking Into What Made Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Add More Than 42.02 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). At current price of $2.13, the shares have already added 0.63 points (42.02% higher) from its previous close of $1.5. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 95128 contracts so far this session. LWAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 20.54 million shares, but with a 4.16 million float and a -29.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LWAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 240.38% from where the LWAY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.33 over a week and tumble down $-1.06 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/20/19. The recent low of $1.43 stood for a -55.16% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lifeway Foods, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.41. This figure suggests that LWAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LWAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.63% at this stage. This figure means that LWAY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) would settle between $1.72/share to $1.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.35 mark, then the market for Lifeway Foods, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson, assumed coverage of LWAY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 11. Imperial Capital analysts bumped their rating on Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) stock from In-line to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 18. Analysts at Taglich Brothers are sticking to their Speculative Buy stance. However, on May 28, they lifted price target for these shares to $19.65 from $14.10.

Moving on, LWAY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.1. Lifeway Foods, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.