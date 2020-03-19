HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Surges 23.95%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is 0.4 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 23.95% to $2.07 from its previous close of $1.67. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 109315 contracts so far this session. HYRE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 177.77 thousand shares, but with a 12.7 million float and a -22.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HYRE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.97 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 236.71% from where the HYRE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.09 over a week and tumble down $-2.17 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.85, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/26/19. The recent low of $1.5 stood for a -73.63% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for HyreCar Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.25. This figure suggests that HYRE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HYRE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.11% at this stage. This figure means that HYRE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) would settle between $1.81/share to $1.94/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.57 mark, then the market for HyreCar Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.46 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of HYRE but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 11. The price target has been raised from $10 to $7. Maxim Group, analysts launched coverage of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 21. Analysts at Northland Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 17.

HYRE equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HYRE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 6.7. HyreCar Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.8.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 50.6% to hit $4.67 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 60.4% from $9.78 million to a noteworthy $15.68 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, HyreCar Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 41.9% to hit $-0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, HYRE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 42.7% to hit $-0.75 per share.