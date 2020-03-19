Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Surges 27.24%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) is 1.43 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 27.24% to $6.68 from its previous close of $5.25. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 258475 contracts so far this session. HRZN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 258.02 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a -55.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HRZN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 82.63% from where the HRZN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.32 over a week and tumble down $-7.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/15/20. The recent low of $4.51 stood for a -51.26% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 32.27. This figure suggests that HRZN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HRZN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.11% at this stage. This figure means that HRZN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) would settle between $7/share to $8.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.01 mark, then the market for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.76 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.93. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Aegis Capital raised their recommendation on shares of HRZN from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 04. Compass Point analysts bumped their rating on Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 28. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 04.

HRZN equity has an average rating of 3.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HRZN stock price is currently trading at 3.86X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.6. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 38.9% to hit $11.54 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11% from $43.12 million to a noteworthy $47.89 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17.9% to hit $0.33 per share. For the fiscal year, HRZN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -11.8% to hit $1.34 per share.