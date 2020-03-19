Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): what caused a meltdown today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). At current price of $0.43, the shares have already lost -0.08 points (-15.89% lower) from its previous close of $0.51. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 10647259 contracts so far this session. CPE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 21.04 million shares, but with a 0.39 billion float and a 4.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CPE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1167.44% from where the CPE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.16 over a week and tumble down $-2.56 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.52, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $0.38 stood for a -94.95% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Callon Petroleum Company, the two-week RSI stands at 19.02. This figure suggests that CPE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CPE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.37% at this stage. This figure means that CPE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) would settle between $0.58/share to $0.66/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.46 mark, then the market for Callon Petroleum Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of CPE from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on March 16. Cowen analysts have lowered their rating of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 11. Analysts at SunTrust lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

CPE equity has an average rating of 1.82, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CPE stock price is currently trading at 0.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 73.8. Callon Petroleum Company current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 152.4% to hit $359830, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 117.1% from $671570 to a noteworthy $1.46 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Callon Petroleum Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 31.2% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, CPE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 7.9% to hit $0.82 per share.