Why Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Plunged Today

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -22.73% or (-0.38 points) to $1.27 from its previous close of $1.65. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 573413 contracts so far this session. LEJU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 115.64 thousand shares, but with a 10.01 million float and a -5.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LEJU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 183.46% from where the LEJU share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Leju Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 29.37. This figure suggests that LEJU stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LEJU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.55% at this stage. This figure means that LEJU share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) would settle between $1.72/share to $1.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.55 mark, then the market for Leju Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of LEJU from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on June 23. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 31. Analysts at CLSA lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Underperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 26.

Moving on, LEJU stock price is currently trading at 6.6X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.5. Leju Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.