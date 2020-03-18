Why Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Plunged Today

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -31.31% or (-3.82 points) to $8.38 from its previous close of $12.2. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 199115 contracts so far this session. HIBB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 486.5 thousand shares, but with a 17.13 million float and a -37.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HIBB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 231.15% from where the HIBB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Hibbett Sports, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 11.92. This figure suggests that HIBB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HIBB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.21% at this stage. This figure means that HIBB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) would settle between $13.42/share to $14.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.79 mark, then the market for Hibbett Sports, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.38 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.89. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of HIBB but were stick to Underperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 26. The price target has been raised from $20 to $14. Susquehanna analysts bumped their rating on Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock from Neutral to Positive in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 25. Analysts at Consumer Edge Research lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 21.

HIBB equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HIBB stock price is currently trading at 4.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.5. Hibbett Sports, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.8% to hit $303630, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.5% from $1.01 billion to a noteworthy $1.17 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8.8% to hit $0.62 per share. For the fiscal year, HIBB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 37.3% to hit $2.43 per share.