Why NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)’s Stock Is Melting Down -9.9% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.67 points, trading at $6.05 levels, and is down -9.9% from its previous close of $6.72. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 883362 contracts so far this session. NXGN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 340.88 thousand shares, but with a 49.51 million float and a -27.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NXGN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 152.07% from where the NXGN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.13 over a week and tumble down $-7.95 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/30/19. The recent low of $5.1 stood for a -71.33% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for NextGen Healthcare, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.84. This figure suggests that NXGN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NXGN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.32% at this stage. This figure means that NXGN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) would settle between $8.93/share to $11.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.81 mark, then the market for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of NXGN from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 08. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 16. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 13.

NXGN equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.4% to hit $140180, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.1% from $527290 to a noteworthy $543670. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -17.4% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, NXGN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -4.7% to hit $0.82 per share.