What the Hell Happened at Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -2.11 points, trading at $18.49 levels, and is down -10.24% from its previous close of $20.6. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 20203 contracts so far this session. TLK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 189.99 thousand shares, but with a 0.98 billion float and a -15.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TLK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.26 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.43% from where the TLK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, the two-week RSI stands at 26.4. This figure suggests that TLK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TLK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.92% at this stage. This figure means that TLK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) would settle between $21.26/share to $21.93/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $19.62 mark, then the market for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of TLK from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 07. Macquarie analysts have lowered their rating of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 16. Analysts at HSBC Securities released an upgrade from Reduce to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 11.

Moving on, TLK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.2. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk current P/B ratio of 3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.