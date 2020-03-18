How Far United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.8 points, trading at $12.81 levels, and is up 28.02% from its previous close of $10.01. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2572157 contracts so far this session. UNFI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.43 million shares, but with a 52.81 million float and a 47.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UNFI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -53.16% from where the UNFI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.13 over a week and surge $4.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/19/19. The recent low of $5 stood for a -9.27% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for United Natural Foods, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 76.96. This figure suggests that UNFI stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UNFI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.66% at this stage. This figure means that UNFI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) would settle between $10.92/share to $11.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.23 mark, then the market for United Natural Foods, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.46 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets raised their recommendation on shares of UNFI from Underperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on March 18. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Pivotal Research Group are sticking to their Sell stance. However, on October 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $3 from $6.

UNFI equity has an average rating of 3.08, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UNFI stock price is currently trading at 8.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.8. United Natural Foods, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.2.