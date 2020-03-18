HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Biggest Loser of the Day: What’s really happening

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is -8.17 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -17.48% to $38.57 from its previous close of $46.74. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2456924 contracts so far this session. HDB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.89 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -7.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HDB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $76 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 97.04% from where the HDB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for HDFC Bank Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 25.11. This figure suggests that HDB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HDB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.61% at this stage. This figure means that HDB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) would settle between $47.95/share to $49.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.52 mark, then the market for HDFC Bank Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein lowered their recommendation on shares of HDB from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on September 09. Nomura analysts have lowered their rating of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 11. Analysts at Morgan Stanley released an upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 25.

HDB equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HDB stock price is currently trading at 18.77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.9. HDFC Bank Limited current P/B ratio of 3.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.8.