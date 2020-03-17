Why Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) Are 15.49% Higher Today

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $13.42, the shares have already added 1.8 points (15.49% higher) from its previous close of $11.62. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 120654 contracts so far this session. LASR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 295.4 thousand shares, but with a 37.41 million float and a -13.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LASR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.52% from where the LASR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.16 over a week and tumble down $-5.46 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.77, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $9.98 stood for a -49.87% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for nLIGHT, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.58. This figure suggests that LASR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LASR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.94% at this stage. This figure means that LASR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) would settle between $12.57/share to $13.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.32 mark, then the market for nLIGHT, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray, assumed coverage of LASR assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on December 20. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 15. The target price has been raised from $16 to $19. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 05, they lifted price target for these shares to $16 from $18.

LASR equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LASR stock price is currently trading at 42.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.9. nLIGHT, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.

nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.8% to hit $39.99 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.9% from $176620 to a noteworthy $197570. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, nLIGHT, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -850% to hit $-0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, LASR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -633.3% to hit $-0.16 per share.