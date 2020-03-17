Why RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Shares Are Rising 13.21 Percent Today

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $157.32, the shares have already added 18.36 points (13.21% higher) from its previous close of $138.96. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 781779 contracts so far this session. RNG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.27 million shares, but with a 74.94 million float and a -33.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RNG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $245.61 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 56.12% from where the RNG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for RingCentral, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30. This figure suggests that RNG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RNG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.54% at this stage. This figure means that RNG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) would settle between $157.78/share to $176.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $128.33 mark, then the market for RingCentral, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $117.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -33.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Dougherty & Company lifted target price for shares of RNG but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 07. The price target has been raised from $200 to $230. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 28. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 27.

RNG equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 28.3% to hit $258480, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.4% from $902860 to a noteworthy $1.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, RingCentral, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.9% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, RNG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14.6% to hit $0.94 per share.