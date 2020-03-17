Why Okta, Inc. (OKTA)’s Stock Is Melting Up 16.61% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock? Its price is jumping 15.96 points, trading at $112.04 levels, and is up 16.61% from its previous close of $96.08. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1304102 contracts so far this session. OKTA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.6 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -16.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OKTA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $148.12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 32.2% from where the OKTA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-10 over a week and tumble down $-28.69 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $142.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $79.1 stood for a -21.64% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Okta, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.57. This figure suggests that OKTA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OKTA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.77% at this stage. This figure means that OKTA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Okta, Inc. (OKTA) would settle between $103.29/share to $110.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $88.77 mark, then the market for Okta, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $81.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lifted target price for shares of OKTA but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 06. The price target has been raised from $145 to $150. Needham analysts have lowered their rating of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on March 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $145 from $135.

OKTA equity has an average rating of 2.15, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OKTA stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.5. Okta, Inc. current P/B ratio of 29.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 8.2.