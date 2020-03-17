Why Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Stock Rose, Up To 13.43%, in Trade Today

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.43% or (2.78 points) to $23.52 from its previous close of $20.74. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1896844 contracts so far this session. CTVA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.05 million shares, but with a 0.75 billion float and a -10.1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CTVA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.05 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.27% from where the CTVA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Corteva, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.83. This figure suggests that CTVA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CTVA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.07% at this stage. This figure means that CTVA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) would settle between $22.53/share to $24.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $19.76 mark, then the market for Corteva, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.77 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of CTVA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 13. Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts bumped their rating on Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 10. Analysts at Susquehanna lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Positive recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 05.

CTVA equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 14 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CTVA stock price is currently trading at 11.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 88.5. Corteva, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.6.