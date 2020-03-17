What’s unusual with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.98 points, trading at $27.4 levels, and is up 12.18% from its previous close of $24.42. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 287466 contracts so far this session. REYN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.83 million shares, but with a 54.25 million float and a -15.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for REYN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.47% from where the REYN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 0. This figure suggests that REYN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current REYN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.41% at this stage. This figure means that REYN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) would settle between $25.38/share to $26.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.54 mark, then the market for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.79. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust, assumed coverage of REYN assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 25. Stifel, analysts launched coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 25. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Sector Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 25.

REYN equity has an average rating of –, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, REYN stock price is currently trading at 13.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.