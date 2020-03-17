What’s unusual with Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.79 points, trading at $19.15 levels, and is up 17.05% from its previous close of $16.36. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 103171 contracts so far this session. FREQ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 137.22 thousand shares, but with a 22.74 million float and a -13.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FREQ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 46.21% from where the FREQ share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.17. This figure suggests that FREQ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FREQ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.29% at this stage. This figure means that FREQ share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) would settle between $17.06/share to $17.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.6 mark, then the market for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of FREQ assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on October 28. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 28. Analysts at Cowen, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 28.