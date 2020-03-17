What’s Really Driving Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Stock Up 11.59% Today

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 11.59% or (2.3 points) to $22.14 from its previous close of $19.84. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2626176 contracts so far this session. MDLA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.71 million shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a 8.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MDLA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $41.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 86.4% from where the MDLA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Medallia, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.53. This figure suggests that MDLA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MDLA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.59% at this stage. This figure means that MDLA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) would settle between $21.84/share to $23.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.99 mark, then the market for Medallia, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird, assumed coverage of MDLA assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on January 17. William Blair, analysts launched coverage of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 13. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 13.

MDLA equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.