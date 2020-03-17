Stock Movers: Why Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Stock Is Jumping About 11.41 Percent Today

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 11.41% or (0.56 points) to $5.47 from its previous close of $4.91. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 166488 contracts so far this session. LUNA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 267.53 thousand shares, but with a 28.21 million float and a -26.93% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LUNA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 65.63% from where the LUNA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.39 over a week and tumble down $-3.7 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $3.9 stood for a -41.31% since 07/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.19 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Luna Innovations Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 33.01. This figure suggests that LUNA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LUNA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.61% at this stage. This figure means that LUNA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) would settle between $5.23/share to $5.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.55 mark, then the market for Luna Innovations Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.91. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northland Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of LUNA from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on March 06. Northland Capital analysts bumped their rating on Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 08. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 15.

LUNA equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LUNA stock price is currently trading at 17.54X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.3. Luna Innovations Incorporated current P/B ratio of 2.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.3% to hit $16.95 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.3% from $70.52 million to a noteworthy $82 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Luna Innovations Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -57.1% to hit $0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, LUNA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15.8% to hit $0.22 per share.