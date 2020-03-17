Here’s Why Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Soared As Much As 11.53% Today

Big changes are happening at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 11.53% or (1 points) to $9.67 from its previous close of $8.67. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 196018 contracts so far this session. LILA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 204.82 thousand shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -34.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LILA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.69 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 113.96% from where the LILA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.23 over a week and tumble down $-7.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $8.6 stood for a -55.83% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Liberty Latin America Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 24.98. This figure suggests that LILA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LILA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.89% at this stage. This figure means that LILA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) would settle between $9.5/share to $10.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.24 mark, then the market for Liberty Latin America Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.8 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at HSBC Securities raised their recommendation on shares of LILA from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 12. Barclays analysts bumped their rating on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) stock from Underweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 17. Analysts at The Benchmark Company, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 25.

LILA equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LILA stock price is currently trading at 15.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9. Liberty Latin America Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.7% to hit $940020, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.2% from $3.87 billion to a noteworthy $4.22 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -17.4% to hit $-0.27 per share. For the fiscal year, LILA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 95.5% to hit $-0.02 per share.