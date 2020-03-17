Here’s Why DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Fell As Much As -30.22% Today

Big changes are happening at DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -30.22% or (-0.16 points) to $0.36 from its previous close of $0.52. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 75501 contracts so far this session. DTEA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 103.86 thousand shares, but with a 14.05 million float and a -39.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DTEA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.48 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 866.67% from where the DTEA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.46 over a week and tumble down $-0.95 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/20/19. The recent low of $0.35 stood for a -84.35% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DAVIDsTEA Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 12.98. This figure suggests that DTEA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DTEA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.26% at this stage. This figure means that DTEA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) would settle between $0.57/share to $0.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.45 mark, then the market for DAVIDsTEA Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lowered their recommendation on shares of DTEA from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on April 13. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 13. Analysts at Lake Street, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 12.

Moving on, DTEA stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20. DAVIDsTEA Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.