Fact Check: What’s up with American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), which rose 3.2 points or 12.39% to trade at $29.03 as last check. The stock closed last session at $25.83 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 649366 contracts so far this session. ACC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 918.32 thousand shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -38.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ACC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $52.11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 79.5% from where the ACC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-13.07 over a week and tumble down $-20.46 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $50.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/22/19. The recent low of $24.74 stood for a -43.01% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Campus Communities, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.22. This figure suggests that ACC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ACC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.37% at this stage. This figure means that ACC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) would settle between $31.67/share to $37.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.37 mark, then the market for American Campus Communities, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -7.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of ACC assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on November 08. Argus analysts bumped their rating on American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 31. Analysts at CapitalOne released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 08.

ACC equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ACC stock price is currently trading at 33.55X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 43.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34.7. American Campus Communities, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.5% to hit $232130, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.7% from $877570 to a noteworthy $910080. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Campus Communities, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.5% to hit $0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, ACC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.7% to hit $0.64 per share.