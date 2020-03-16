Why Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Stock Tumbled -18.36% in Trade Today?

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $54.15, the shares have already lost -12.18 points (-18.36% lower) from its previous close of $66.33. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 235176 contracts so far this session. VRNS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 307.35 thousand shares, but with a 29.97 million float and a -12.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VRNS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $101.92 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 88.22% from where the VRNS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Varonis Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 20.72. This figure suggests that VRNS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VRNS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.06% at this stage. This figure means that VRNS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) would settle between $68.86/share to $71.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $63.48 mark, then the market for Varonis Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $60.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -8.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair, assumed coverage of VRNS assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 13. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 13. Analysts at Craig Hallum released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 10.

VRNS equity has an average rating of 1.93, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VRNS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.3. Varonis Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 21.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.5.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 0.3% to hit $59.52 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 14% from $254190 to a noteworthy $289670. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Varonis Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -47.4% to hit $-0.56 per share. For the fiscal year, VRNS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.1% to hit $-0.91 per share.