Why Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -19.72%

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -19.72% or (-1.57 points) to $6.39 from its previous close of $7.96. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 322073 contracts so far this session. GTES shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 389.12 thousand shares, but with a 0.29 billion float and a -15.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GTES stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 117.21% from where the GTES share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc, the two-week RSI stands at 15.54. This figure suggests that GTES stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GTES readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.69% at this stage. This figure means that GTES share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) would settle between $8.54/share to $9.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.32 mark, then the market for Gates Industrial Corporation plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of GTES from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on October 10. RBC Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) stock from Outperform to Sector Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 09. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 25.

GTES equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GTES stock price is currently trading at 7.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.3. Gates Industrial Corporation plc current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.2% to hit $747030, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.4% from $3.09 billion to a noteworthy $3.08 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -32.1% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, GTES’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -7.3% to hit $0.89 per share.