Here’s Why MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC), which fell -4.84 points or -19.23% to trade at $20.33 as last check. The stock closed last session at $25.17 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 106501 contracts so far this session. MTSC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 173.58 thousand shares, but with a 18.93 million float and a -24.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MTSC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $42 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 106.59% from where the MTSC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.47 over a week and tumble down $-24.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $63.31, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/08/19. The recent low of $20.28 stood for a -67.89% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.54 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MTS Systems Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 17.37. This figure suggests that MTSC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MTSC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.6% at this stage. This figure means that MTSC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) would settle between $26.02/share to $26.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $23.62 mark, then the market for MTS Systems Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $22.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti raised their recommendation on shares of MTSC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 10. Sidoti analysts have lowered their rating of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 26. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 10.

MTSC equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MTSC stock price is currently trading at 9.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.8. MTS Systems Corporation current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.1.