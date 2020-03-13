Why Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Are 10.04% Higher Today

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $107.94, the shares have already added 9.85 points (10.04% higher) from its previous close of $98.09. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 159874 contracts so far this session. CCMP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 254.4 thousand shares, but with a 28.93 million float and a -30.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CCMP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $175 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 62.13% from where the CCMP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-35.04 over a week and tumble down $-62.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $169.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $97.23 stood for a -36.18% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 32.32. This figure suggests that CCMP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CCMP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.38% at this stage. This figure means that CCMP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) would settle between $106.08/share to $114.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $94.05 mark, then the market for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $90.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -19.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital raised their recommendation on shares of CCMP from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on December 18. Loop Capital analysts have lowered their rating of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 14. Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 30.

CCMP equity has an average rating of 2.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CCMP stock price is currently trading at 11.56X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.6.