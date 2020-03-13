Why Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) Shares Are Crashing -37.89 Percent Today

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $4.27, the shares have already lost -2.61 points (-37.89% lower) from its previous close of $6.88. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 100744 contracts so far this session. IMH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 17.51 million shares, but with a 12.15 million float and a -5.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IMH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 227.87% from where the IMH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.04 over a week and tumble down $-1.64 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.03, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/29/19. The recent low of $2.81 stood for a -46.82% since 10/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30. This figure suggests that IMH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IMH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.39% at this stage. This figure means that IMH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) would settle between $7.08/share to $7.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.66 mark, then the market for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.8. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of IMH from Mkt Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on September 07. JMP Securities analysts bumped their rating on Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) stock from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 05. Analysts at JMP Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 08.

IMH equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IMH stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.1. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.