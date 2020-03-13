Why Did Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Rise 3.22% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). At current price of $74.58, the shares have already added 2.33 points (3.22% higher) from its previous close of $72.25. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2967379 contracts so far this session. PM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.48 million shares, but with a 1.55 billion float and a -17.77% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $96.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.53% from where the PM share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Philip Morris International Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.51. This figure suggests that PM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.5% at this stage. This figure means that PM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) would settle between $75.96/share to $79.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $69.4 mark, then the market for Philip Morris International Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $66.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.89. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen raised their recommendation on shares of PM from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on February 13. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 02. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 01.

PM equity has an average rating of 2.24, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PM stock price is currently trading at 11.92X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.7. Philip Morris International Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.2.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.5% to hit $6.9 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.4% from $29.8 billion to a noteworthy $31.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.7% to hit $1.13 per share. For the fiscal year, PM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 7.5% to hit $5.58 per share.