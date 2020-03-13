United States Steel Corporation (X) Got Lifted 3.25% Today. Here’s Why

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $5.24, the shares have already added 0.17 points (3.25% higher) from its previous close of $5.07. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5418729 contracts so far this session. X shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 15.56 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a -31.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for X stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 59.92% from where the X share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.03 over a week and tumble down $-3.92 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $20.54, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $4.97 stood for a -74.66% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.98 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for United States Steel Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 23.91. This figure suggests that X stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current X readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.71% at this stage. This figure means that X share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that United States Steel Corporation (X) would settle between $5.38/share to $5.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.87 mark, then the market for United States Steel Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of X but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 30. The price target has been raised from $11 to $10. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) stock with a Sell recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Argus lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 05.

X equity has an average rating of 3.41, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) as a buy or a strong buy while 7 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, X stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.9. United States Steel Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

United States Steel Corporation (X)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -18.2% to hit $2.74 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -11.3% from $12.94 billion to a noteworthy $11.47 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, United States Steel Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -287.2% to hit $-0.88 per share. For the fiscal year, X’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -1577.8% to hit $-1.33 per share.