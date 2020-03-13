The real reason why Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) climbed 11.47% today

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 11.47% or (0.13 points) to $1.28 from its previous close of $1.15. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1077245 contracts so far this session. EXK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.42 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -32.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EXK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.53 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 253.91% from where the EXK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.58 over a week and tumble down $-0.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/09/19. The recent low of $1.07 stood for a -59.94% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.71 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Endeavour Silver Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 31.75. This figure suggests that EXK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EXK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.57% at this stage. This figure means that EXK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) would settle between $1.33/share to $1.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.02 mark, then the market for Endeavour Silver Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Noble Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of EXK from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on February 26. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 22. The target price has been raised from $3.25 to $3. Analysts at Noble Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 07.

EXK equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 39.7% to hit $40.03 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.4% from $156770 to a noteworthy $149930. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 175% to hit $0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, EXK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 166.7% to hit $0.08 per share.