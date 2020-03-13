The real reason why CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) sank -20.11% today

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -20.11% or (-0.17 points) to $0.65 from its previous close of $0.82. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 233365 contracts so far this session. CCLP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 101.67 thousand shares, but with a 45.93 million float and a -50.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CCLP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 361.54% from where the CCLP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.85 over a week and tumble down $-1.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/08/19. The recent low of $0.69 stood for a -83.54% since 03/13/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CSI Compressco LP, the two-week RSI stands at 10.12. This figure suggests that CCLP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CCLP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.82% at this stage. This figure means that CCLP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) would settle between $0.89/share to $0.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.75 mark, then the market for CSI Compressco LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.44. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of CCLP from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 07. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 13. Analysts at Janney lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 12.

CCLP equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.