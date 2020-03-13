The real reason why Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) climbed 10.87% today

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 10.87% or (1.22 points) to $12.44 from its previous close of $11.22. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102215 contracts so far this session. BANC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 381.9 thousand shares, but with a 48.17 million float and a -22.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BANC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 38.99% from where the BANC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.76 over a week and tumble down $-4.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $19.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/23/20. The recent low of $10.69 stood for a -34.94% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Banc of California, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.94. This figure suggests that BANC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BANC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.15% at this stage. This figure means that BANC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) would settle between $12.1/share to $12.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.51 mark, then the market for Banc of California, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lowered their recommendation on shares of BANC from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on January 24. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 16. Analysts at Sandler O’Neill lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 11.

BANC equity has an average rating of 2.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BANC stock price is currently trading at 13.28X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 224.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.7. Banc of California, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.8.

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16.1% to hit $56.89 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.2% from $248160 to a noteworthy $237850. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Banc of California, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 160% to hit $0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, BANC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1260% to hit $0.68 per share.