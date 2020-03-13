International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Got Lifted 10.19% Today. Here’s Why

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $23.35, the shares have already added 2.16 points (10.19% higher) from its previous close of $21.19. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 119741 contracts so far this session. INSW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 416.77 thousand shares, but with a 29.03 million float and a 15.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for INSW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 50.15% from where the INSW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.85 over a week and surge $2.06 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/01/20. The recent low of $15.15 stood for a -25.61% since 08/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.54 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for International Seaways, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 58.21. This figure suggests that INSW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current INSW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.7% at this stage. This figure means that INSW share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) would settle between $23.16/share to $25.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $19.54 mark, then the market for International Seaways, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of INSW from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 04. BTIG Research, analysts launched coverage of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 09.

INSW equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, INSW stock price is currently trading at 3.29X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.2. International Seaways, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 25.5% to hit $127820, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18% from $366180 to a noteworthy $432170. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, International Seaways, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 343.2% to hit $1.64 per share. For the fiscal year, INSW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 823.4% to hit $4.34 per share.