Here’s Why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Rose 3.15% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which rose 52.79 points or 3.15% to trade at $1729.4 as last check. The stock closed last session at $1676.61 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2550619 contracts so far this session. AMZN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.6 million shares, but with a 0.42 billion float and a -12.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMZN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2404.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.02% from where the AMZN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-161.1 over a week and tumble down $-409.88 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2185.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $1672 stood for a -20.89% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.54 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Amazon.com, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.46. This figure suggests that AMZN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMZN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.35% at this stage. This figure means that AMZN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) would settle between $1736.07/share to $1795.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1646.07 mark, then the market for Amazon.com, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1615.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -103.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Edward Jones raised their recommendation on shares of AMZN from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 26. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 31. The target price has been raised from $2200 to $2350. Analysts at Pivotal Research Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on January 31, they lifted price target for these shares to $2450 from $2250.

AMZN equity has an average rating of 1.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 51 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 48 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 48 analysts rated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMZN stock price is currently trading at 41.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 72.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 43.6. Amazon.com, Inc. current P/B ratio of 13.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 8.6.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 21.1% to hit $72.28 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.1% from $280.52 billion to a noteworthy $334.17 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Amazon.com, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.3% to hit $6.43 per share. For the fiscal year, AMZN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 24.9% to hit $28.73 per share.